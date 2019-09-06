Dustin Johnson & Paulina Send Backpacks to Bahamas, Surgery Won't Stop Me!

Breaking News

Dustin Johnson ain't gonna let a knee surgery keep him from helping those in need ... 'cause the golf superstar's spending his downtime stuffing backpacks to send over to the Bahamas!!

DJ just had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee on Thursday ... while he's expected to return to the course later this year, he's sidelined for now.

The 35-year-old and his smokin' hot lady, Paulina Gretzky, are doing their part to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian ... hitting Costco to buy out a bunch of backpacks and supplies to send over to the kids in the Bahamas.

"Even surgery won’t stop me from helping our friends in the Bahamas.! #helpthebahamas," DJ said in his IG pic, showing huge piles of coloring books, crayons and other supplies.

DJ and Paulina ain't the only sports stars helping out in a big way ... as we previously reported, Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield is currently trying to raise $1 million for his native country for hurricane relief ... and his coach, Luke Walton, has chipped in $10k as well!

Great gesture by everyone involved.