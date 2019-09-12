Lil Pump Says He Can Dunk a Basketball, TMZ Challenges Him to Prove It!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Lil Pump tells TMZ Sports he can dunk a basketball ... and TMZ Sports says PROVE IT, YOUNGBLOOD!!!

But, before we get to the Great Lil Pump Dunk Challenge of 2019 ... let's provide some context.

The "Harverd Dropout" rapper is featured in the uber-popular "NBA 2K20" video game this year. Although, only Pump can play as himself in the game, you can play against him in the game's "Neighborhood" feature.

The 19-year-old rap superstar says he's got serious "2K" skills in the game and warns cocky gamers, "Nobody wanna see me in '2K.' I'm the G.O.A.T. in '2K.'"

But, the big question ... does 5'8" Pump have the same REAL-LIFE skills that his video game character has on the digital court???

In other words, can you dunk, bro? Pump says ABSOLUTELY.

Okay ... let's see it then!!! Challenge made.

Now, we're not calling Pump a liar, but there are some important issues we'd like to point out ...

First -- the Internet says Pump is 5'6". We believe the Internet because the Internet never lies.

Second -- if Pump could dunk, we'd know that by now. How many closet dunkers do you know??? Exactly. None. 'Cause if you can really dunk, you post it on Instagram. Everyone knows that.

So, here it goes, Sir Pump -- name a time and a place, and we'll send a camera guy to document your rim glory for all the world to see. Let's see these hops.

Oh ... and P.S. -- 10-foot rim.