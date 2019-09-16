Kanye West Supports Family Band Infinity Song at Free Show in Indiana

Play video content Exclusive TMZ/@victoryboyd

Kanye West thinks he's found the next big thing ... because he flew all the way to the middle of nowhere Indiana to show his support for a family band with which he has a special connection.

Kanye surfaced in tiny Batesville, Indiana following his Sunday Service in Atlanta ... attending a free concert and helping raise cash for Infinity Song and singer Victory Boyd, who are signed to Jay-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation.

It was a pretty surreal scene ... Kanye introducing a sibling band for a free show in a tiny venue called Walhill Farm, with about 140 people in the crowd. Not exactly Coachella.

Our sources say Kanye is super close with Victory's father, John Boyd, whom he looks to for spiritual support. Ye did his part to help out Sunday, and we're told there was a freewill offering going around the venue, and Infinity Song raised around $3,500 for their tour.

Kanye didn't perform, but he had a front row seat for Infinity Song's performance, and he described Victory and her siblings as "the future of music." High praise from Yeezy.

After the concert, which ended with a rendition of "Amazing Grace," we're told Kanye brought Victory and John on his private jet and flew to Belgium.