Deshaun Watson Gets $25k Diamond DW4 Chain at 24th Birthday Party

Play video content Exclusive

Deshaun Watson's 24th year is off to an ICY start ... 'cause the NFL superstar got a one-of-a-kind $25k chain for his birthday!!

The Pro Bowl QB had a birthday bash at Bisou restaurant in Houston on Monday ... celebrating with his Texans buddies, DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Will Fuller, Carlos Watkins and Nick Martin.

Celeb jeweler Iceman Nick was also present for the party ... and he didn't come empty-handed -- gifting Watson with a custom DW4 chain!!

We're told the piece is worth $25k and made with 14k gold and 12 carats of VS1 diamonds ... and Nick was able to whip it together in just 2 days!!

The whole party was lit ... it even included live snake dancing and a bunch of tequila.

Oh, and there was an actual ICE SCULPTURE to go with the ICE NECKLACE!

Others in attendance include influencers Jilly Anais and J Mulan ... as well as NFLer Bruce Ellington.