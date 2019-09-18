Jerry Rice Autographed Jersey Hits Auction, Last TD From Joe Montana Ever!

9/18/2019 4:20 PM PT
Wanna own the jersey Jerry Rice was wearing when he caught his last touchdown from Joe Montana ever???

Good news, you can ... IF YOU'VE GOT A BOATLOAD OF CASH!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the threads the G.O.A.T. was wearing for the Niners' 1991 playoff game against the Redskins -- the same game where he caught his last score from Joe Cool ever -- is hitting the auction block.

The jersey is awesome ... it's the old-school, red uni -- photo matched by SCP Auctions -- with a perfect Rice signature in the upper portion of the No. 8.

It's also an incredible piece of history considering that Montana and Rice combined for 67 TDs to each other -- tied for sixth ALL-TIME most.

We're told the jersey is expected to fetch $25,000 ... with bidding set to begin soon.

Good luck!!!

