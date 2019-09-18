Travis Scott's New Rare Maybach G-Wagon Worth $1.6 MILLION

Exclusive

Travis Scott is definitely in the one percent -- not only does his new vehicle cost more than most new houses ... it's one of only 99 ever made in the whole world.

The rapper recently dropped a fortune on a white 2018 Maybach G650 Landaulet, an extremely rare G-Wagon that goes for $1.6 million and comes fully loaded.

TMZ.com

Travis bought the G through Specialty Car Collection in L.A. a couple weeks ago after it purchased the ride from well-known car collector Obi Okeke ... AKA "Doctor Bugatti." We're told it was loaded in Austin and shipped to Scott in Houston.

Maybach only produced 99 of the Landaulets, but just to make it even more special ... Trav had it custom wrapped in brown. Goes well with the interior -- which includes a mini-fridge!!! It is $1.6 mil, after all.

TMZ.com

The baller ride caps off an incredible run Scott's been on this year, with the massive success of his "Astroworld" album and tour and the release of his Netflix documentary, "Look Mom I Can Fly."