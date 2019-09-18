Victor Cruz Says He's Tempted To Make NFL Comeback, I Can Still Play!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Victor Cruz tells TMZ Sports he still feels the itch to make an NFL comeback "to this day" ... and says he's confident he's still got the skills to be a successful wideout in the league!!

"I still wake up thinking about it," Cruz said of a possible return to the NFL. "I'm still in good shape. I can still run, jump and do all those things. Absolutely."

Of course, 32-year-old Cruz hasn't played a down in the league since 2016 ... and he knows a comeback ain't exactly probable.

But, Victor was one of the best receivers in the game for a few seasons ... piling up 303 catches, 4,549 receiving yards and 25 TDs from 2011 to 2016.

So, could he REALLY make a run at a return?!?!

"Obviously, I know where I'm at in my life right now," Cruz tells us. "I gotta pay the bills a different way."