Felix Hernandez Cries On Mound In Likely Final Game With Mariners

Incredible moment in Seattle on Thursday night ... after Felix Hernandez threw his likely last pitch ever for the Mariners -- he and his teammates cried their eyes out!!

The scene was surreal ... King Felix -- who's been a LEGEND for the Mariners for the last 15 years -- was pitching in what many believe is his final game in a Seattle uni.

He threw well ... but in the fifth inning after getting Robbie Grossman to line out -- the Mariners pulled him from the game.

What happened next was spine tingling -- 'cause Felix and his teammates began to cry on the mound ... and the crowd went CRAZY!!!

Felix had to wipe away tears ... and before he headed into the clubhouse, he took off his hat to salute all the fans in attendance.

"I was walking to the bullpen and my eyes started to [get] wet and I was like, 'Not right now.' It's hard to do it," Hernandez told reporters after the game.

"There were a lot of emotions out there. I've been here for 15 years, and there is a lot of stuff going on."

Felix compiled 169 career wins for the Mariners in his time in Seattle, and also won the 2010 AL Cy Young Award ... but most believe the team won't bring him back next season.