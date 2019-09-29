Aaron Carter Takes His New Face Tattoo Out for a Spin on Dirt Quad

Play video content

Aaron Carter might finally be gun-free, but he never said anything about giving up tattoos ... his face now being exhibit A of exactly that.

The singer debuted a new tat over the weekend, which is plastered right on the side of his mug ... taking up a massive section, which almost runs up to his forehead. The tattoo depicts what looks a lot like Medusa -- the Greek monster with snakes for hair.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He also has the word "Love" scribbled across the top of his cheek -- very Post Malone-like, right? It's unclear who commissioned the new ink, but Aaron documented a good portion of the process on his social media ... and seemed to be in good spirits about it.

AC looked even happier riding around in the dirt on a quad sometime after the body artwork was done, captioning a video of himself with ... "Living my best life sweetie."

Play video content @LionsShareNews

The obvious question that comes to mind ... you good, bro? Remember, Aaron just gave up his firearms this past week -- with proof, to boot -- and told us he'd be getting some treatment to kick Xanax. Now, he's drastically changed his appearance days later.

It's possible everything's fine and Aaron's just expressing himself creatively -- he was already blasted with tats before this. Then again ... a sudden face tat is usually startling.