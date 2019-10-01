Uncle Luke Says J Lo's Not a Music Legend so Pitbull's Better for SB

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jennifer Lopez might be considered a star because of her TV career, but she's not a big enough name in music to land the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami ... at least according to Uncle Luke.

The former 2 Live Crew frontman is standing by his criticism of Jay-Z and the NFL for choosing J Lo and Shakira as headliners for SB54 ... because he feels Pitbull and Flo Rida are at a higher level.

Uncle Luke tells us there's a very short list of performers -- and most of them are no longer alive -- who warrant top-billing for a Super Bowl no matter where it's being played ... and Lopez isn't on it.

So, he's doubling down on his stance that the upcoming Miami SB should feature famous artists who are actually from the city ... and the current duo doesn't qualify.

Luke's still going hard at Jay-Z for his role in choosing the SB entertainment too. He tells us he thinks the Roc Nation honcho got played by Roger Goodell in partnering with the NFL ... because he has no other explanation how Jay could let this happen.

Luke says Jay can still make it right ... but, if he doesn't, he needs to resign ... otherwise, his legacy will be one of a "house brother" instead of a mogul.