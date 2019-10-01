Uncle Luke Calls Jay-Z NFL's 'Token Black Guy' for Super Bowl Halftime Picks

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Jay-Z's work with the NFL is already falling short on his promise of diversity, making him look like nothing more than a pawn and the "token black guy" ... so says Uncle Luke.

The 2 Live Crew frontman was quite outspoken with us when we asked him to elaborate on his op-ed in a local outlet, in which he said Jay and the NFL were slapping Miami's talent pool in the face by booking J Lo and Shakira as headliners for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

He says the fact that Jay -- who, along with Roc Nation, is now heading up the entertainment side of things in the NFL -- didn't hire a local performer of color is a betrayal.

Watch ... Luke even goes so far as to say that Jay's essentially acting as a straw man for the league thus far, and gives him an F rating when it comes to mixing up the acts.

Luke's main beef seems to be two-fold ... 1) Miami talent was completely overlooked despite a vast array of superstars who could've done it. 2) An artist of color with a hip-hop background wasn't announced as a headliner. He seems to think Jay should've looked to do both.

As far as who UL would like to see perform instead -- he offers up names like Flo Rida, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy and even Pitbull (who is in talks to show up) ... all of whom he says should've been the marquee talent, with Jennifer and Shakira as guests.