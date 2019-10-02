Three Men Indicted in Mac Miller Drug Overdose

Breaking News Getty

All 3 men arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death have now been indicted, and accused of dealing counterfeit oxycodone that caused the rapper's death.

A federal grand jury handed up the indictments of Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis in a California federal court. The indictment backs up what TMZ first reported ... that Mac ordered 10 "blues" -- a street term for oxycodone -- as well cocaine and Xanax. Prosecutors say that instead of getting oxycodone on Sept. 5, 2018 ... the pills Mac received were counterfeit and contained fentanyl ... the powerful synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

The feds say Mac crushed the pills, snorted them and died.

As we reported ... feds say the deal went down like this: Mac ordered from Pettit, Pettit ordered from Walter ... and Reavis was the mule, delivering the drugs from Walter to Pettit.

All 3 are charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and potential max of life without parole.

Walter is also charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition -- and faces up to 10 years in prison for that. He'd previously been convicted on a drug distribution charge.