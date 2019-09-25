Man Arrested for Mac Miller's OD Death, Firearms, Prescription Pad Found

Breaking News Getty

Another man has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller's fatal overdose.

36-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Ryan Reavis is in custody ... this after the FBI and DEA targeted him over Mac's death. The law enforcement agencies obtained a search warrant for Reavis' home, and what they found led to his arrest.

According to investigators, drugs were found -- including prescription-only pills and marijuana. Cops say they also confiscated firearms, including a 9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and an arsenal of ammo.

Perhaps most important ... police found a physician's prescription pad.

Reavis was arrested and booked on fraud, drug and gun charges on $50,000 bail.

You'll recall ... Mac's alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, was arrested a few weeks ago for allegedly supplying Mac with deadly counterfeit oxy pills ... which cops say led to his death.