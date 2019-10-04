NFL's Jonathan Martin Cuts Deal In Gun & Knife Threats Case

Exclusive TMZ.com

Jonathan Martin just cut a deal with L.A. prosecutors ... and now, the ex-NFL O-lineman could get out of his gun and knife threats case without spending more time behind bars.

Martin -- who famously alleged he was bullied by ex-teammate Richie Incognito during their playing days with the Dolphins -- made some scary comments on social media that led to his arrest in 2018.

In an Instagram post, Martin threw up a picture of a shotgun with shells ... and wrote, "When you're a bully victim & a coward your options are suicide, or revenge."

Hours later ... cops say they found Martin with a cache of weapons including a loaded shotgun, knife and an ax -- and say he had been threatening classmates for years.

Prosecutors eventually hit Martin with 5 charges ... 4 counts of making criminal threats and 1 count of possessing a loaded firearm.

But, TMZ Sports has learned Martin cut a deal in court Friday ... and will enter a 2-year pre-trial diversion program.

The specifics about Martin's program are unclear -- but typically, when offenders complete a diversion program, the charges are wiped from their record.

Typical diversion programs include completing treatment courses, counseling, community service, restitution, etc.