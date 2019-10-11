LaVar Ball Says Lonzo's Pelicans Will Win NBA Championship This Season!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Gather 'round kids, it's NBA PREDICTION TIME WITH LAVAR BALL!!!

This time, the head of the Big Baller Brand is seeing BIG things for the New Orleans Pelicans ... telling TMZ Sports his son Lonzo's team will DEFINITELY win a 'chip this season!

"They're gonna take it all this year, for sure," LaVar told us at the L.A. Regional Food Bank, where he donated 70,000 bottles of Big Baller Brand Water.

Why so confident? LaVar thinks the New Orleans Pelicans are a MUCH better fit for Lonzo than the Lakers ... and it all has to do with the coach and the young stars surrounding him, like Zion Williamson.

"All you need to be successful in the NBA, ya gotta have a coach be behind you. And, Alvin Gentry is that guy."

LaVar continued ... "What did Gentry say? He wants [The Pelicans] to play the fastest pace. That's Lonzo's best game!"

And, the biggest difference between the Pels and the Lakers?

"You've got a bunch of youngsters so you don't have 20 different people asking for the ball. Give it to Lonzo and let him just run it."

When asked if playing with Zion is better in the long run for Lonzo than playing with LeBron, LaVar explained things this way ...

"If you gonna run and pass the ball and play the right way, Zo will play with anybody. So, it's not that Zion is better than Lebron or Lebron is better ... anybody with an IQ that can play the game of basketball, [Lonzo's] fine playing with."

There's more ... we also asked LaVar how he feels the NBA is handling the issue with China, which is relevant since the Ball family had their own international crisis when LiAngelo was arrested in China for shoplifting back in 2017.

"My thing is this, anybody should speak out on whatever their heart feels. If you feel it's good for you to speak out, then speak out! If not, then shut the hell up."