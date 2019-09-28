Nike 'Interested' in Shoe Deal with LaMelo Ball, Keeping Close Watch

Exclusive Details Getty

With LaMelo Ball reportedly open to signing a shoe contract outside of the Big Baller Brand, TMZ Sports has learned Nike has a serious interest in working with the 18-year-old.

Our Nike sources tell us ... the company is actively scouting the youngest Ball brother and even has a scout in Australia monitoring him as plays pro ball overseas.

We're told Nike has not made a formal offer at this point, but the interest is real -- and we're guessing the fact Melo has been rocking Nike shoes lately is a good sign for the Swoosh.

Of course, things could get dicey with LaVar Ball who says he's deadly serious about reviving the Big Baller Brand after a disastrous first run.

Remember, Lonzo Ball was so upset with the brand, he had the BBB tattoo on his arm covered up ... and his manager instructed everyone to throw away their ZO2 shoes.

Plus, Lonzo sued BBB executive Alan Foster -- accusing him of stealing millions of dollars from the company.

Meanwhile, Lonzo recently appeared on L.A.'s "The Real" 92.3 radio station and said he's open to signing a shoe deal outside of the BBB brand.