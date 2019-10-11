Rickie Fowler Marries Track Star Allison Stokke in Beach Wedding

Breaking News Getty

Rickie Fowler is officially a married man ... the golf superstar got hitched to track hottie Allison Stokke during a beach ceremony last weekend!!

Fowler and Stokke spilled the beans on Friday ... sharing the announcement with pics of their ceremony after somehow keeping it under wraps for nearly a week.

The couple tied the knot at an undisclosed beach location on Saturday ... with Fowler rockin' a powder blue suit and white kicks (we're guessing they're Pumas).

Fun fact -- Justin Bieber's longtime stylist and Fowler's bud, Ryan Good, served as the officiant for the big event.

"last week was the best yet...she’s mine...still winning," Fowler said in his IG post ... with Stokke adding, "10.5.19....and it just keeps getting better!"

30-year-old Fowler and 30-year-old Stokke's superstar friends congratulated the couple on their big day -- from Tom Brady to Paulina Gretzky to Michelle Wie.

Of course, Fowler is currently ranked No. 19 on the PGA Tour ... and Stokke is a pro pole vaulter and fitness model. They have been together for years ... and got engaged (also on the beach) back in June 2018.