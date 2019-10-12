Cardi B Scores Titanic Diamond Ring for 27th Birthday

Play video content

Cardi B celebrated her 27th birthday with enough ice to sink the Titanic.

Offset did not disappoint ... first a huge dinner spread which featured lobster, a seafood tower, steak, truffle mac 'n cheese and lots more. Rose pedals were scattered about the room for a romantic touch.

Then the blinding present is unveiled ... Cardi's hubby presented her with a gigantic diamond ring, appropriately called the Titanic Diamond. It was crafted by NYC-based Pristine Jewelers.

That wasn't all ... Cardi also got a giant pendent with a picture of Kulture in the middle, courtesy of her pal, Layton Greene.

Kulture was also blinged out, with more than 100 carats of diamonds in necklaces and bracelets.

But, wait, there's more. Cardi scored some Birkin bags to add to her collection -- she now has 10. There was even a cake in the shape of a Birkin bag. After the party Cardi showed off her Birkin bags in all different colors saying, "taste the rainbow."

Before the shindig, Offset posted a video with some of the couple's memorable moments, writing, “MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE YOU, HAPPY BDAY!!NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU.”