Ed Reed Says Vontaze Burfict Should Be 'Mentally Evaluated' Over Violent Play

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NFL legend Ed Reed is concerned about Vontaze Burfict's mental health -- and is calling for the Oakland Raiders star to be "mentally evaluated" over his history of violent play.

"After all the years ... dude actually needs to be evaluated," Reed told TMZ Sports at LAX. "I think he needs to be evaluated for playing like that."

Reed is referring to Burfict's well-documented history of illegal hits on NFL players. Most recently, Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season for a dirty helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the remainder of 2019 season for violations of the unnecessary roughness rules. After this hit to Colts TE Jack Doyle. #VontazeBurfict #RaidersNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/rEaQWHgeq2 — The 220 Podcast (@The220Podcast) September 30, 2019 @The220Podcast

The Raiders appealed the punishment, claiming Burfict was being treated unfairly (the appeal was denied) ... but Reed says Burfict "had it coming."

"He put himself in that situation after all the years and everything he's done."

Specifically, Reed says back in the famous Bengals-Steelers game ... when Vontaze blasted Antonio Brown in the head and blew kisses to the crowd -- that really rubbed him the wrong way.

In fact, Ed tells us he thinks there might be legitimately something wrong with Burfict's brain ... saying he wishes the NFL would provide a mental evaluation for the Oakland captain.

Reed has been on a campaign to spread awareness about the dangers of playing full-contact football and believes players need to be more educated about the risks of CTE.

"What they need to do is put it in the contract ... that tells people, tells kids, tells players what can happen if you play football."