NBA's Enes Kanter Goes After LeBron James Over China Comments

Enes Kanter has a message for LeBron James -- "FREEDOM IS NOT FREE."

Moments after LeBron broke his silence on the situation with China, the Turkish-born Boston Celtics player went to Twitter to express his disgust, as illustrated by the green "sick face" emoji.

Oh, and when LeBron pointed out that he and his team had a "difficult week" dealing with the fallout of Daryl Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweets while the Lakers were in China, Kanter essentially had this to say to Bron, "Boo hoo!"

Actually, Kanter -- who's spoken out against the Turkish government for years -- spelled out to LeBron all of the things he's sacrificed to put a spotlight on the injustices and atrocities he feels are taking place in his home country.

"Haven’t seen or talked to my family 5 years," Kanter noted ... while also pointing out the Turkish government has jailed his father, revoked his passport, issued an international arrest warrant and more.

Kanter says he's received death threats daily and was the target of a kidnapping attempt in Indonesia.

While Kanter never mentioned LeBron by name in his tweets, it's pretty obvious he was trying to send a message Bron's way.