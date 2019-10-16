A$AP Rocky Confesses Sex Addiction Since Junior High

Play video content Exclusive WE TV

A$AP Rocky says he's a sex addict ... and has been since junior high school. Those are his exact words.

The rapper opened up to NYC host and Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez on her show, "Untold Stories of Hip Hop," and revealed the bombshell. It's no secret A$AP's been obsessed with orgies for a long time. He talks about it a lot, but this is the first time he's gone so far to say he's addicted.

In this preview clip, Rocky says he was always a horny kid. Angie presses him, pointing out there's a difference between being horny and being a sex addict. A$AP doubled down with his sex addiction diagnosis -- although it's unclear if that info came from a trained professional. Therapist, that is.

The 31-year-old rapper's been open about his thirst for women. He once told Esquire he needed a $100k bed "because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s**t like me."

He added that his first orgy came at 13. It's no wonder why he once said threesomes are normal to him.

Rocky also talks about his criminal past during the episode which airs Thursday on WEtv.