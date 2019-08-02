Swedish Prosecutors Asking for 6-Month Jail Sentence for A$AP Rocky

Getty

A$AP Rocky got a HUGE assist Friday from 2 eyewitnesses to the beating that landed him in jail and Swedish criminal court ... because both said they were clear -- they did NOT see Rocky strike the alleged victim with a bottle.

The bottle is the centerpiece of the prosecution's case. They claim Rocky severely injured the alleged victim by hurling a bottle at him ... which they say was excessive force and unjustified. Rocky admitted Thursday he picked up a bottle but denied he ever threw it.

Prosecutors say the video shows the bottle hidden in Rocky's sleeve. Their point ... they say the violence was disproportionate to the danger posed by the alleged victim, who at a point was lying on the ground.

Rocky's bodyguard testified Friday the alleged victim approached Rocky and his crew twice, and added, in the U.S., when someone harasses you twice you can take action. As we reported, there's video showing the bodyguard lifting the alleged victim up by the neck and moving him away from the group.

The bodyguard suggested the alleged victim was the one who was holding the bottle and may have been responsible for his own injuries, saying he saw the guy holding something that was a greenish color.

Both eyewitnesses testified they heard a bottle being "crushed" but didn't know the circumstances or who did it. One also said she didn't see A$AP holding a bottle during the scuffle, despite the fact he admitted holding it for a time.

The eyewitnesses did say they saw A$AP and his crew beating and kicking the alleged victim.

Prosecutors told the judge the injuries proved the force Rocky used was excessive. They suggested just punches and pushes would have been justified, but the videos and the injuries show A$AP and his crew went far beyond what was justified.

The judges will decide -- possibly Friday -- whether Rocky should be released while they discuss an appropriate verdict, which could take a week.