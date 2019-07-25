A$AP Rocky Charged With Aggravated Assault in Sweden

TMZ

A$AP Rocky has been charged with a crime after spending weeks in a Swedish jail ... prosecutors just hit him with one count of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm stemming from a street brawl in the country's capital .. and if convicted he could spend years behind bars.

The prosecutor said A$AP will continue to be held in jail pending a trial ... and the trial date has not been set, although it could be today.

Two members of Rocky's crew have also been charged with the same crime and they will also be held pending trial.

The Swedish prosecutor boasted he's had access to more information than people on the internet. He said he's reviewed video and also talked to witnesses, and determined the claims of self defense and provocation didn't hold water, despite the fact the alleged victim is the one who unrelentingly harassed and attacked Rocky and his crew first.

The charge has been weeks in the making ... A$AP has been detained alongside two of his associates since turning himself in to Swedish authorities earlier this month. Prosecutors played their hand last week, announcing they were going to indict the Harlem rapper ... and on Thursday the hammer finally dropped.

If convicted, A$AP faces 6 years in Swedish prison.

As we reported ... the man who attacked A$AP's crew in the streets of Stockholm will NOT be prosecuted for any crime, even though he incited the violence and kept harassing Rocky until he eventually snapped.

In the initial video ... you hear A$AP attempting to diffuse the situation, playing peacemaker and saying no one wants to go to jail.

In video from the street brawl ... A$AP finally loses his cool, throwing his attacker to the ground and absolutely pummeling the guy.

"I have studied the videos made available to the inquiry," Suneson said in his statement. "It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements."

The Swedish justice system is not bowing to pressure from the U.S. government ... with the Prime Minister essentially telling President Trump and the State Dept. to butt out after their attempts to free A$AP.

