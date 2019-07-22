A$AP Rocky's Attacker Will NOT Be Charged with Assault in Sweden

TMZ

The man who attacked A$AP Rocky's crew will NOT be prosecuted for any crime, despite the fact that he incited the violence and persisted in harassing the rapper before A$AP finally snapped.

Swedish prosecutors just said they believe the guy who harassed Rocky attacked his bodyguard in self-defense, after being pushed and lifted by his neck. The initial video does not show anyone getting physical with the guy, but prosecutors have drawn that conclusion.

To the contrary, you hear Rocky in the first video trying to diffuse the situation, saying no one wants to go to jail.

Nevertheless, prosecutors say the guy was acting in self-defense when he hurled his headphones at Rocky's bodyguard, cutting his head.

The man was never taken into custody during the investigation, despite the fact that Rocky was arrested a day after the incident and remains in jail 2 1/2 weeks later, and no charges have been filed.

It's clear Rocky will be charged with aggravated assault ... prosecutors mistakenly said as much last week. If convicted, he faces 6 years in Swedish prison.

The Swedish justice system is apparently an immovable force, because the Prime Minister has essentially told President Trump and the State Dept. to butt out after their attempts to free the rapper.