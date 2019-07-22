A$AP Rocky's Mom Says Sweden is Out to Get Her Son

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky's mom believes the country of Sweden is trying to make an example of her son ... and there's very a good chance it's only because of the color of his skin.

Renee Black says she's run out of ideas to help get her son out of jail ... thinking President Trump's involvement would have been enough of a push to free Rocky. Renee has only spoken to Rocky one time since he was locked up earlier this month, but says he sounded strong.

While Renee tells our camera guy she doesn't want to pull the race card, it's hard for her to ignore the signs ... saying, "if it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, then it's a duck."

Swedish prosecutors have maintained the only reason they're holding A$AP is because they consider him a flight risk ... and have until Thursday to decide whether or not to charge him with assault.

It was early July when Rocky and members of his team were seen on video beating a man in Stockholm after the man allegedly followed and harassed them for a long period of time.

