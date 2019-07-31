Video of A$AP Rocky Bodyguard Choke Slamming Alleged Victim

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky's bodyguard absolutely choked the hell out of the alleged victim in Sweden -- it's clear as day in this surveillance video -- but the video also presents a flaw in the prosecution's case.

This video was captured before the street brawl broke out, AND before the alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari, threw a punch at the bodyguard. It's pretty brutal ... the massive hired muscle grabs Jafari by his throat, lifts him off the ground and tosses him down the street.

What's puzzling is ... why clear the bodyguard? When prosecutors announced Jafari would not be charged for punching the bodyguard, they said he was acting in self-defense. Sooo, if he's defending himself, why not charge the guy attacking him? Especially when there's such clear video evidence like this.

Moments after the choking, Jafari swung a punch at the bodyguard and then hit him with his headphones.