Hong Kong, Tibetan Activists Protest Raptors vs. Nets NBA Game

The Hong Kong protests migrated to the U.S. Friday, where demonstrators tore into the NBA and LeBron James during the Raptors/Nets Game in Brooklyn.

The demonstrators were holding signs that read, "Human Rights Matter! Here + There!" and "NBA Stand for Freedom" while wearing T-shirts that read "Free Tibet" and "Stand With Hong Kong."

One sign read, "Tsai & LeBron: Morey was right - NBA: Stand for freedom” and “Don’t let China buy our silence, people are dying to be free”.

BREAKING: Tibet activists protest alongside Hong Kong activists at Nets v Raptors game in NYC. Signs read: "Tsai & LeBron: Morey was right - NBA: Stand for freedom” & “Don’t let China buy our silence, people are dying to be free”. #FreeTibet #StandWithHongKong @dmorey pic.twitter.com/mn6l3BdmzU — lhadon (@lhadon) October 19, 2019 @lhadon

Protesters continued chanting until they were escorted out of the arena by security. They vowed to continue appearing at NBA games.