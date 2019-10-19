Hong Kong, Tibetan Activists Protest Raptors vs. Nets NBA Game
10/19/2019 7:09 AM PT
The Hong Kong protests migrated to the U.S. Friday, where demonstrators tore into the NBA and LeBron James during the Raptors/Nets Game in Brooklyn.
The demonstrators were holding signs that read, "Human Rights Matter! Here + There!" and "NBA Stand for Freedom" while wearing T-shirts that read "Free Tibet" and "Stand With Hong Kong."
One sign read, "Tsai & LeBron: Morey was right - NBA: Stand for freedom” and “Don’t let China buy our silence, people are dying to be free”.
BREAKING: Tibet activists protest alongside Hong Kong activists at Nets v Raptors game in NYC. Signs read: "Tsai & LeBron: Morey was right - NBA: Stand for freedom” & “Don’t let China buy our silence, people are dying to be free”. #FreeTibet #StandWithHongKong @dmorey pic.twitter.com/mn6l3BdmzU— lhadon (@lhadon) October 19, 2019 @lhadon
Protesters continued chanting until they were escorted out of the arena by security. They vowed to continue appearing at NBA games.
Tensions between the NBA, the Chinese government and pro-Hong Kong protesters intensified over the last week. It started when Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong.
Since then, NBA commission Adam Silver has attempted to repair relations with China and LeBron condemned Morey's actions which triggered a torrent of criticism against the NBA star.
