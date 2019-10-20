NFL's Su'a Cravens Fights NBA's Malik Beasley in Apartment Lobby, Video Shows

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NFL safety Su'a Cravens got into a crazy fight with Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley in an apartment lobby ... and TMZ Sports has the insane video.

It all went down at an upscale apartment complex in Denver on August 9 -- and you can see 22-year-old Beasley pacing the lobby without a shirt while wearing his Nuggets shorts.

We're told Beasley was heated over a situation involving a mutual female friend -- Instagram model Montana Yao -- and had called out Cravens to settle things once and for all.

You can see in the video, Cravens -- who was a member of the Broncos at the time -- enters the lobby and is immediately confronted by Beasley.

One thing quickly leads to another and the fists begin to fly.

The 2 pros trade blows for a minute before Su'a takes Beasley to the ground and appears to be winning the fight from the top position.

You can see Yao and a male friend of Beasley's jump in and removed Cravens. The NFL player eventually backs away from the scrum.

Yao is seen trying desperately to hold Beasley back -- using all of her strength to keep him from continuing the fight. After literally forcing herself in between the two combatants, she eventually throws herself to the ground and appears to be sobbing.

Meantime, we're told Cravens continued to taunt Beasley -- and invited him to "step outside" to continue the fight. Beasley DID go outside, but we're not sure what happened next.

What we do know ... Cravens went to Snapchat after the fight and bragged about beating Beasley up.

"I just had to beat a n***a ass that just tried me," Cravens said while wearing the same cloths from the brawl ... "Scratched my face, but I f*cked that n***a up, ol bitch ass n***a."

Play video content TMZSports.com

We're told law enforcement was NOT called about the fight ... and both parties have tried their damnedest to keep the incident under wraps.

Cravens was a star at USC before getting selected by the Washington Redskins in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed with the Broncos in 2018 but was cut on August 30 2019. He's currently a free agent.

Beasley played one season at Florida State before going to the Nuggets with the 19th overall pick in 2016.

We know you're wondering ... so here's the tale of the tape.

Su'a is 6'1", 224 lbs. Beasley is 6'5", 195 lbs.