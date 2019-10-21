UFC's Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones' 'Scared to Fight Me, Let's F**king Go!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

You gotta watch this video ... UFC fighter Dominick Reyes passionately explaining why he's convinced he's the guy who will finally beat Jon Jones -- and he's FIRED UP!!!

"I got these hands. I got this heart. I'm Mexican. He's never fought a Mexican. I'm tough as s**t and I'm never gonna stop!"

Reyes is coming off a 1st-round highlight-reel knockout of ex-UFC champ Chris Weidman -- and he tells TMZ Sports he's sick of waiting for his crack at the G.O.A.T.

"I've taken out 6 guys in a row in my division. I'm undefeated, nobody's ever beat me. I don't have quit in me. I don't know how to lose. That's not what I do. I'm here to win fights, and I'm here to win 'em emphatically."

When asked if his team has had official talks with the UFC or Jones to get a fight on the books, Reyes broke it down this way ...

"We're working on it right now but it almost feels like he's hiding behind his managers at this point."

"His managers are trying to tell me what I need, telling me I need another fight. Don't tell me what I need dude. How 'bout you worry about your boy! I know he's scared to fight me!"

Reyes also told us why he's different from Daniel Cormier, Anthony Smith and other UFC stars who have vowed to beat Jones only to come up short.

Ya gotta listen to what Reyes has to say ... he wants this fight BAD!!!