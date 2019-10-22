Kristaps Porzingis Hilariously Stuffs Himself Into Tiny Sports Car

Play video content Breaking News @jalenbrunson1

Ever seen a 7'3" NBA center jam himself into a tiny-ass sports car???

Now you have ... 'cause Kristaps Porzingis shoved his giant frame into what appears to be a Tesla Roadster on Monday night -- and the video is hilarious!!!

The Dallas Mavericks superstar was out with teammates Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson -- when hilarity ensued at a valet stand.

A tiny electric car pulled up ... and for some reason, Kristaps poured himself into it -- and everyone who was watching could not stop laughing.

Porzingis' knees were jammed up near his throat ... his suit looked like it was going to rip ... and his teammates were begging the guy to get out!!! It's pretty funny.

Porzingis eventually got out of the car unscathed (except for a minor cramp) -- and somewhere Mark Cuban was breathing again.