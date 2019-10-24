MMA's Justin Wren Gets Medical Treatment for Bullied Special Needs Boy

Exclusive Details

MMA fighter Justin Wren was sick to his stomach when he saw video of kids repeatedly beating up a 12-year-old boy with special needs ... so he decided to do something about it!

The horrifying footage of Rayden -- who's autistic, diabetic and deaf in his right ear -- is going viral ... showing a bunch of kids mercilessly beating and mocking him. It got so bad, Rayden began scribbling suicidal messages on his arm.

Wren's blood began to boil when he heard about the story -- so he got in contact with Rayden's family to see if he could help out and they gladly accepted the offer.

Besides rallying celebrities, pro fighters and the public to show support for Rayden -- Wren also brought him to a hyperbaric treatment center to help Rayden recover from his injuries.

"Been with Rayden over 20 days now. Taking him to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy because he was diagnosed with a concussion," Justin tells us.

"We are organizing something to help him and his family with medical bills and maybe something else really amazing!"

WWE legend Mick Foley also sent a video message to Rayden -- saying, "I am standing with you."

"If there is anything I can do to help you and make your day a little better, I sure will."

Foley added, "I am the father of a child on the autism spectrum, so you are a part of my extended family. I'll do anything in my power to help you."