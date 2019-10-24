UFC's Maycee Barber to Paige VanZant, Quit Whining and Fight Me Already!

Play video content Exclusive

UFC rising star Maycee Barber says Paige VanZant needs to put up or shut up ... because if Paige REALLY wants to fight, Barber's ready to sign a contract RIGHT NOW.

Barber is 8-0 and destroying people in the Octagon -- and she clearly wants a crack at Paige.

What's interesting ... VanZant recently appeared on TMZ Sports and said she's been begging Dana White and the UFC to find her an opponent. Paige also posted on IG and tagged essentially every woman in the 115 and 125 division asking to bring it on ... except Maycee.

But, in this brand new video, Barber spells it all out for Paige -- she's ready, willing and able to fight ... unless PVZ is just too scared to accept the challenge.

There are reports VanZant has refused to fight Barber because she feels Maycee has disrespected her in the past ... and Paige doesn't want to reward bad behavior with a big money fight.

But, Barber says it's the fight game -- not the friend game -- and they need to settle things with their fists.

"Listen Paige, I'm not looking to go out there and fight you out of respect. I'm looking to go out there and sign a contact with another girl and have her actually show up."

"I saw your thing on TMZ about begging Dana for a fight, and listen ... Dana White, TMZ, Paige VanZant ... I'm right here. I've been waiting."

"So, either sign the contract or show up, otherwise gimme a contract with someone [else] with the last name of VanZant."

And, just for clarification ... that last dig seems to be a reference to rumors that Maycee slid into Paige's husband's DMs.