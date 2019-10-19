Paige VanZant Inspired By Mackenzie Dern, You CAN Fight After Having Kids!

I Hope to Have Kids and Still Fight, Too!!!

Paige VanZant says Mackenzie Dern is a HUGE inspiration -- showing that women CAN still have a career in the UFC even after giving birth!!!

Of course, Dern lost her comeback fight to Amanda Ribas just 4 months after giving birth to her baby daughter ... but the fight went the distance and Dern still looked pretty dangerous.

25-year-old VanZant says watching Dern fight "put things into perspective for me" about the reality of starting a family with her MMA fighter husband, Austin Vanderford, while maintaining a career as an MMA fighter.

"I always thought that I was going to have kids once I’m done fighting but now seeing that, I’m like no you don’t have to."

"[Dern] legitimately, in the time I broke my arm, she had a baby, came back and fought. So, now I’m like okay there’s hope for me!"

"Me and my husband, I can have a few more fights, maybe have kids and then still continue to fight. I don’t have to give up my dreams, just because you go through childbirth."

"It’s really inspiring and I hope other women can see that too. She’s still young and she’s going to have a really successful UFC career, it’s awesome."