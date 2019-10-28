Ansel Elgort Dances His Heart Out at Kanye's Sunday Service

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Ansel Elgort had one of the best seats in the house to see Kanye West's first Sunday Service following the release of his new album ... and the dude was stoked!

Ansel was among the thousands to pack The Forum Sunday in Inglewood to watch the more than 2-hour show. Ansel certainly didn't hesitate to dance his heart out.

Elgort wasn't alone, most of the crowd was up and dancing the whole show ... and considering the feel-good vibes of Kanye's new record, "Jesus Is King," ya can't really blame him. As we reported, Kanye had Kenny G on hand to perform his sax solo for "Use This Gospel" in front of a packed house.

Ansel and other VIPs were treated to a Sunday brunch in The Forum Club, which also had dessert for breakfast -- including an album inspired cake -- where Kylie's now-famous, "rise and shine," catchphrase made an appearance too.

