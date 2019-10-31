LeBron James and Savannah Bring In 'Project Runway' Star for Halloween Costumes

Exclusive Details

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, went ALL-OUT for their Halloween costumes -- bringing in some of the top hair, makeup and fashion people in the country ... and the results are AWESOME!

Check out Edward Scissorhands and Medusa ... and no, these ain't your typical Halloween store purchases.

Savannah's dress was custom-made by former "Project Runway" star Michael Costello -- one of the top designers in the country. In other words, dude doesn't come cheap!

The makeup -- which was done by Alex Faction, a YouTube superstar who specializes in recreating famous Hollywood movie characters like The Joker and Freddy Krueger.

The props -- from Savannah's headpiece to Bron's scissor hands -- were made by Ellimacs SFX.

The couple LOVED the final product -- with LeBron posting, "Happy Halloween folks from LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ & Sadusa."

Hey, beats that weak-ass Luigi mask from the other day!!