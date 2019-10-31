Todd Gurley Rages with Drake, Wiz at Epic Halloween Bash, 'I Used to Be Broke!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Todd Gurley kicked off Halloween with a CRAZY bash in Hollywood -- partying with superstars like Drake and Wiz Khalifa ... while giving away tons of pizza and wings!!

The L.A. Rams running back threw his epic Gurleywood Halloween Bash at Poppy Wednesday night in full costume as Verdine White from Earth, Wind & Fire.

The guest list was sick ... Drake (dressed up like his dad), Wiz (dressed up as himself from the "Never Lie" video), YG, Swae Lee and a bunch of smokin' hot models.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gurley was having a blast ... but got serious for a quick minute when we asked if he would miss his former Rams teammate, Aqib Talib, who was recently traded to Miami.

"Lib a real one," Gurley said ... "Good dude."

Todd said he's gotten close with Aqib's family and that's what he's gonna miss the most.

But, then it was back to partying, and Todd thanked all of his sponsors before reflecting on his life -- "Man, I used to be broke!"

Todd's come a long way ... the 25-year-old signed a 4-year, $60 million extension in 2018. So, yeah ... he's doing well!!