Golden Tate Clowns Tekashi 6ix9ine w/ Epic Halloween Costume, Praises Giants

"Y'all better take all y'all asses to work tomorrow or else I'm snitchin'!"

That's Golden Tate -- decked out in fake face tats and rainbow hair -- clowning the hell out of Tekashi 6ix9ine when we got him leaving a Halloween party in NYC ... and it's HILARIOUS!!!

The New York Giants star receiver was at Moxy on Thursday night ... and with his wife dressed as a cop supervising him -- he made a bid to win best costume of the night.

"I'm letting you know right now, I'm snitchin'!" Tate hilariously told us. "Go to work!"

Golden eventually got out of character to answer some questions for us ... and he said he believes his Giants have a chance to turn things around in the 2nd half of the season.

Of course, the G-men haven't looked so hot in 2019 ... they're just 2-6 and are big-time underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" next week.

But, Tate tells us, "We know we're a good team, we just got to put it all together consistently."