Conor McGregor 'Vehemently Denies' Sexual Assault Allegations ... Manager Says

Conor McGregor "vehemently denies" sexually assaulting a woman in a car outside of a Dublin pub in mid-October ... this according to his manager.

Audie Attar, who's been working with Conor for 8 years, appeared on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" on Monday where he was asked specifically about the allegations.

"[Conor] vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing," Attar said.

Conor McGregor's manager @AudieAttar says his client "vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing." (via @arielhelwani)

As we previously reported, officials are reportedly investigating the allegations made by a woman in her 20s. It's the second time someone has accused McGregor of sexual assault in less than 12 months.

McGregor was reportedly arrested in Dublin back in January as part of an investigation into another alleged sexual assault at a hotel in Dublin in Dec. 2018. McGregor's rep slammed the report as "rumors."

And on Monday, Attar chalked the reports up to "relentless" tabloids pushing fake news.

Attar told Helwani ... Conor is laser-focused on returning to the UFC Octagon on Jan. 18 -- and the reported allegations won't prevent that from happening.