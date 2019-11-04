Dana White Begs Chuck Liddell Please Don't Fight Again!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

With Chuck Liddell still debating on whether or not to return to the Octagon and fight again ... his friend, Dana White, has a message for the UFC legend -- please don't.

If you saw the new "ESPN 30 for 30: Chuck & Tito," you probably noticed the final graphic at the end of the show said, "[Chuck] is undecided about his future as a fighter."

In other words, he's still contemplating taking another fight, despite losing 6 of his last 7 fights ... including a brutal 1st-round knockout loss to Tito Ortiz in 2018.

So, we asked Dana White how he felt about Chuck contemplating a comeback ... and White made it clear he hopes the Iceman stays out of the cage for good.

"Chuck is [about to turn] 50 years old and should not be fighting," White said.

It's abundantly clear in our video Dana cares about Chuck as a fighter and as a friend -- and doesn't want to see anything bad happen to him.

"Chuck Liddell is one of the greatest people you could ever meet. He's a good person. He's a good guy."

White knows Liddell is a "fighter to the core" -- and says it's up to regulatory bodies to protect fighters like Chuck from themselves.

So, even if Chuck wants to fight again, White hopes no state athletic commission will license the fight ... which will hopefully deter Chuck from taking another bout.