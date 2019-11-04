Lil Rel Howery Wants Sole Custody in Bizarre Child Custody Case

Exclusive TMZ.com

Lil Rel Howery claims he was hustled, scammed and bamboozled by his baby mama, who he alleges led a double life -- so he's filed docs requesting sole custody of their kid.

Now, buckle up, because this is one of the more mind-blowing child custody cases. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Lil Rel claims his baby mama, LeChez Davis, told him he fathered their son, and also that she had divorced her husband. Rel also claims she told him the child had his last name.

Things got twisted though -- according to the "Get Out" star, Davis allegedly told her husband the same story -- that HE was the daddy. Rel claims Davis even put her hubby's last name on the baby's birth certificate, instead of Rel's.

In docs, Lil Rel says Davis kept playing him and her husband ... while he was flying her and the baby from Illinois to Cali for visits -- and voluntarily providing financial support for the child.

He says everything went south, though, when he posted a picture on Instagram calling the kid his son. Rel says someone contacted him and told him the real father is Davis' husband.

As a result, Rel claims he took a paternity test in October which revealed -- drumroll, please -- Rel IS the biological father!!!

Rel says Davis used their kid as a pawn in a "nefarious scheme replete with concealment, misrepresentations and deception in an attempt to defraud."

He now wants full custody and the legal authority to make all parental decisions for their now 2-year-old son -- including, moving him to California.