Beluga Whale Plays Fetch With Rugby World Cup Ball In Incredible Video

Ever seen a Beluga whale play fetch in the open seas before???

Now ya have ... 'cause the Seattle Seawolves just posted video of the adorable mammal retrieving a rugby ball from deep in the ocean -- and it's incredible!!

Great to see a fellow marine mammal enjoying a bit of catch-pass with one of the @RugbyWorldCup balls! The #Beluga seems to prefer the offload instead of the spin pass.



New signing anyone? 🌊 #TogetherWeHunt #Rugby — Seattle Seawolves (@Seawolves_Rugby) November 7, 2019

The 74 seconds of awesome begins with some people on a boat pulling a ball out of the Beluga's mouth ... and then they hurl the sphere about 20 yards away.

That's when the whale swims out and grabs it ... AND THEN BRINGS IT BACK TO THE BOAT!!! It's seriously amazing.

Unclear why the guys decided to have the impromptu game of catch ... but the Seawolves were stoked to post the footage Thursday.

"Great to see a fellow marine mammal enjoying a bit of catch-pass with one of the @RugbyWorldCup balls!" the team wrote. "The #Beluga seems to prefer the offload instead of the spin pass."

FYI, the Seawolves' season starts in a few months -- which means there's definitely enough time to make a nickname change to the Belugas ...