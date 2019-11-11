Amber Portwood's Alleged Machete Incident Captured on Audio, Video

Play video content Without A Crystal Ball

Amber Portwood alleged machete incident with her baby daddy was captured on audio -- and it's pretty terrifying to listen to, as Amber can apparently be heard hacking at a door.

Video and audio of the entire blowout between the "Teen Mom OG" star and Andrew Glennon from this past 4th of July has surfaced, and it gives you a sneak peek as to what led up to the alleged shoe throwing and machete wielding from Amber.

Ring video that the family has set up in their home shows Andrew and Amber getting ready to head out with their 1-year-old son, James, to catch fireworks. But, the family has to turn around after leaving in their car due to a main road being closed ... which pissed off AP.

You can then hear Amber unloading on Andrew, telling him to STFU after he chastises her for being ill-prepared every 4th of July. The argument escalates after they head out in the car yet again, after which the family comes back to the house for a 2nd time.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

This is where s*** kinda hits the fan ... as you can see and hear Amber threatens to toss a bunch of Andrew's stuff out on the street, and then you hear Andrew ask if she chugged a bunch of her meds in one sitting ... the implication being she's threatening to kill herself.

Without A Crystal Ball

At this point, Andrew gets behind a door -- supposedly while holding their son -- and you hear Amber demanding he open the door. Then comes the hacking -- 3 strikes, from what Andrew says is a machete. Amber seems to acknowledge it is, in fact, a machete.

Play video content MTV

As you know ... Amber copped a plea deal in the DV case -- pleading guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, this after initially denying any such machete attack.