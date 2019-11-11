Charles Rogers Ex-Teammates, Friends Rallied Around Him ... In Final Days

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Charles Rogers' condition deteriorated so rapidly, scrambling ex-teammates and friends couldn't travel fast enough to get to the ex-NFL player in Florida before he died.

We spoke with CR's former Michigan State teammate, Chris Baker, who says he learned Rogers was sick through a recently formed group chat consisting of several players from their MSU football team.

Baker says Rogers had "disappeared off the radar" in recent years -- so getting info about him was tough. But, once he learned the WR was ill, the group did everything they could to offer support and resources.

In fact, Baker says he was planning on visiting Rogers on Tuesday because he didn't realize Charles' condition was as dire as it was.

"I knew he was in trouble, I didn't realize he was in this much trouble."

Rogers passed away Monday morning. Baker says he has intentionally tried NOT to seek out information about Rogers' condition -- but reports say he had been suffering from cancer and liver failure.

Baker and his teammates -- along with Charles' family -- are clearly devastated by the loss. When we spoke with Baker, he remembered Charles as a great athlete and a good dude.