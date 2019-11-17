Jay-Z disappointed with Colin Kaepernick, Workout became 'Publicity Stunt'

Exclusive Getty

Jay-Z is unhappy with the way Colin Kaepernick handled his workout on Saturday -- our sources feel Colin "turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt."

As we previously reported, Colin bailed on the NFL's workout Saturday and held his own workout instead. Colin claims he wanted transparency -- insisting the NFL would not allow him to have media at the workout.

Sources close to Jay-Z tell us ... Jay is unhappy with the way things went down because he feels the league was genuine in trying to give Colin an opportunity.

Colin went through with his workout at a high school nearby and reviews are mixed. Some scouts are reportedly impressed with Kap's arms strength and talent. And, others are reportedly saying he looked average at best.

Now, the waiting game begins ... and we'll see if an NFL team will pull the trigger and sign the 32-year-old QB.