Boxing Champ Jermall Charlo Decorates New Mansion With In-Home DeLorean!

Boxing Champ Jermall Charlo I'm The 'Future of Boxing' So I Put a DeLorean in My Mansion!!!

11/17/2019 12:20 AM PT
Exclusive
GREAT SCOTT
@LilKeith

Wanna see a home decoration that'll make Marty McFly jealous?!?

Boxing superstar Jermall Charlo just put a frickin' DeLorean INSIDE of his Houston mansion and TMZ Sports has the video!!!

Soooo ... why???

He calls himself "The Future of Boxing" -- and when you think "Future" you think "Back to The Future" ... hence the DeLorean!

We know what you're thinking ... does it have a flux capacitor? Can we get that bitch to 88 MPH? Where's the damn hoverboard?

We don't have all the answers ... but we do know Charlo -- the reigning WBC middleweight champ -- dropped $60,000 on the new whip! GREAT SCOTT!!!

He doesn't plan on driving it -- it's purely for show -- in other words, "Where we're going, we don't need roads."

Charlo (who's 29-0) fights Dennis Hogan at Barclays on  Dec. 7 -- and if you wanna know who wins, pick up a copy of Grays Sports Almanac ... if you can find one.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video