Boxing Champ Jermall Charlo Decorates New Mansion With In-Home DeLorean!

Play video content Exclusive @LilKeith

Wanna see a home decoration that'll make Marty McFly jealous?!?

Boxing superstar Jermall Charlo just put a frickin' DeLorean INSIDE of his Houston mansion and TMZ Sports has the video!!!

Soooo ... why???

He calls himself "The Future of Boxing" -- and when you think "Future" you think "Back to The Future" ... hence the DeLorean!

We know what you're thinking ... does it have a flux capacitor? Can we get that bitch to 88 MPH? Where's the damn hoverboard?

We don't have all the answers ... but we do know Charlo -- the reigning WBC middleweight champ -- dropped $60,000 on the new whip! GREAT SCOTT!!!

He doesn't plan on driving it -- it's purely for show -- in other words, "Where we're going, we don't need roads."