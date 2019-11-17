Boxing Champ Jermall Charlo Decorates New Mansion With In-Home DeLorean!
Boxing Champ Jermall Charlo I'm The 'Future of Boxing' So I Put a DeLorean in My Mansion!!!
11/17/2019 12:20 AM PT
Wanna see a home decoration that'll make Marty McFly jealous?!?
Boxing superstar Jermall Charlo just put a frickin' DeLorean INSIDE of his Houston mansion and TMZ Sports has the video!!!
Soooo ... why???
He calls himself "The Future of Boxing" -- and when you think "Future" you think "Back to The Future" ... hence the DeLorean!
We know what you're thinking ... does it have a flux capacitor? Can we get that bitch to 88 MPH? Where's the damn hoverboard?
We don't have all the answers ... but we do know Charlo -- the reigning WBC middleweight champ -- dropped $60,000 on the new whip! GREAT SCOTT!!!
He doesn't plan on driving it -- it's purely for show -- in other words, "Where we're going, we don't need roads."
Charlo (who's 29-0) fights Dennis Hogan at Barclays on Dec. 7 -- and if you wanna know who wins, pick up a copy of Grays Sports Almanac ... if you can find one.
