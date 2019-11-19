Post Malone Rents Out Hooters for Monday Morning Party

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Post Malone is celebrating the final leg of his tour in the most Posty way possible ... by renting out Hooters to chug beer and rip cigs with his boys!!!

We got the "Rockstar" rapper outside the world-famous Hooters on Hollywood Blvd bright and early Monday morning ... sipping a cold brew (not coffee) and bumming a cigarette after spending some quality time inside the wing joint with his buds and a solo Hooters waitress.

The family restaurant normally opens at 11 AM, but when you're Post Malone and you decide you want wings and things to kick of your Monday morning, you make a few calls, pull a few strings and get the place to yourself!!!

Post tells us he rented out the Hooters to celebrate life and the final 2 shows of his tour.