Post Malone Pays Up on $20k Bet with YG for Cowboys Loss to Rams

Post Malone is making good on his $20,000 bet with YG ... finally paying up 9 months after his beloved Dallas Cowboys lost to the L.A. Rams in the NFL playoffs.

Posty had his manager, Dre London, personally deliver the cash to YG in a manila envelope Monday in Los Angeles. The handoff went down on the set of Tyla Yaweh's music video shoot for his collab with YG, "I Think I Luv Her."

me and @YG got 20k on this Saturday 🍻i love u dad but I'm sorry it ain't gonna work out. bring cash plz 💕 — Posty (@PostMalone) January 10, 2019 @PostMalone

As you know ... Post Malone is a huge Cowboys fan, and he put a ton of action on their playoff game, back in January, against the Rams. YG's a big supporter -- the Compton rapper sits in an endzone suite at pretty much all of the Rams' home games -- and loves talking trash to his opponents.

Posty and YG sat together when their squads squared off ... and after the 'Boys took a fat L against Sean McVay's Rams, YG wouldn't let Post live it down.

YG's been hounding Post for the cash ever since, and now PM's finally kept up his end of the bet.