Aaron Carter's Brother Nick Granted Restraining Order for One Year

Aaron Carter's going to have to wait at least a year to contact his brother because a judge just granted Nick a restraining order against him.

Aaron was a no-show in court in Vegas Wednesday for the hearing -- Nick did attend -- so the judge had an easy decision. The order will stay in place until November of next year.

The order comes a day after Aaron came out on the losing end of another restraining order hearing with his twin sister, Angel. Along with being prohibited from having any contact with her or her family for a year, the judge also enraged Aaron by telling him he's too dangerous to possess guns.

He went nuts in court, screaming that he would just go to another state to stock up and threatened to leave the courtroom ... but the judge ordered him to sit down.

Aaron's anger was still on display outside the courthouse when our photog tried to talk to him.

As we reported ... Nick first sought out legal protection in September after Aaron allegedly threatened to kill his pregnant wife. At the time, Nick claimed he was forced to seek the order against his younger brother "in light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child."

Aaron blasted Nick online, saying he was done with him for life, but insisted he doesn't wish harm on anyone ... especially family.

Angel followed Nick's lead just days later and also got a restraining order. She claimed Aaron threatened to send hit men after her following a disturbing phone call.

Nick also alleged Aaron told Angel he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder ... something Aaron later claimed on Dr. Phil himself.