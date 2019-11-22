Nick Cannon Says T.O.'s Right, Kellerman Is Blacker Than Stephen A. Smith!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

He was laughing when he said it ... but it's clear Nick agrees with Owens when it comes to the larger topic, Colin Kaepernick.

FYI, Cannon is close friends with Kap -- which was the topic of discussion that set things off on ESPN's "First Take" between T.O. and Stephen A. on Thursday.

Owens has been unhappy with Stephen A's negative criticism of Kap for the way the QB handled the NFL workout -- so he went on the show to hash things out and told SAS his white cohost Max Kellerman "almost seems blacker than you."

Play video content ESPN

Stephen A. was PISSED and told Owens that he "done crossed the line.":

So, when we saw Cannon out in L.A. on Thursday night, he made it clear he's on Team T.O.

"At the end of the day, you always have to stand for your culture. We always gotta have a united front as a people."

Cannon added, "I support Kaepernick 100%. I've always been with him 'cause that's one of my close friends."