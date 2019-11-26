Fat Joe's New Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan is Worth About Half a Mil

Fat Joe had an all or nothing approach to his new ride -- a one-of-a-kind Rolls that needed a few tweaks before it could hit the streets ... which now have it valued at nearly half a mil.

The New York rapper just picked up a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan fresh off the lot in honor of his new album, "Family Ties," dropping on Dec. 6 -- kinda like a celebratory gift to himself. Of course, it wouldn't be a Fat Joe car without a Fat Joe custom job done first.

So, that's exactly what he did ... and now, we're told his vehicle is worth about $500,000 -- up nearly $150k from what the average sticker price is for this thing ... around $350k.

As for what Joe had done ... he brought it into Will Castro of the TV show, "Unique Rides," and had all the bells and whistles added on that he wanted. That includes a 2-tone matte blue color with a white wrap, as well as a matching interior that had to be installed as well.

On top of that, we're told Joe got 24-inch forged rims to go along with his Nitto tires. Oh, and he got mini TVs installed on the backside of the front seats ... can't forget those. The car itself already comes with some great features ... massage seats, night vision with pedestrian recognition, etc.